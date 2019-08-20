Starting a list of 2020 Candidates, checking it twice.

I’ve had a few requests, and we’re getting to that point in the cycle where people are making their intentions known, so I’ve revived and updated the South Dakota Candidate List for 2020, which you can find in the menu bar, or here.

At least for the moment, I’m going to keep it a little less to rumor, and more to those who have publicly stated their intent to run, or who have filed their paperwork with the appropriate campaign finance entity. If you know of someone I’m unaware of or that I’ve missed, drop me a note here.