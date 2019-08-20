Starting a list of 2020 Candidates, checking it twice.

I’ve had a few requests, and we’re getting to that point in the cycle where people are making their intentions known, so I’ve revived and updated the South Dakota Candidate List for 2020, which you can find in the menu bar, or here.

At least for the moment, I’m going to keep it a little less to rumor, and more to those who have publicly stated their intent to run, or who have filed their paperwork with the appropriate campaign finance entity.  If you know of someone I’m unaware of or that I’ve missed, drop me a note here.

  1. Noem Voter

    Off topic?

    Iowa State Fair Poll Results:

    • Donald J. Trump: 32,375
    • Joe Biden: 8,143
    • Pete Buttigieg: 5,892
    • Elizabeth Warren: 5,064
    • Kamala Harris: 3,700
    • Bernie Sanders: 2,675
    • Cory Booker: 1,219
    • Tulsi Gabbard: 1,153
    • Tom Steyer: 1,078

      1. Noem Voter

        While I find Marianne very entertaining, she received just 240 corn kernels (less than .5% of votes cast).

  2. Anonymous

    Don’t forget the loon and racist Tapio. He supports President Trump, and everyone knows President Trump is a loon and racist.

  4. Anonymous

    Tapio doesn’t have a chance. Don’t even include him on this list. His viscous attacks on Lutheran Social Services are hate-filled and bigoted. We are a nation of immigrants and refugees are proven to have less crime than the general population. Tapio just spews his hatred of blacks and Muslims.

    We need to accept more refugees, not less. Diversity is our strength. Thank goodness, Dusty Johnson understands. He shows compassion instead of the hatred spewed by President Trump and Tapio.

    1. Shay Green

      We shouldn’t be taking in people that don’t want to assimilate with our country. Lutheran Social Services does a terrible job of bringing people. Tapio has a chance, not a great one, but people are fed up with status quo and that’s what Dusty appears to be offering.

    2. tara volesky

      Muslims and Blacks should love Tapio. He would stand up for the Muslims that might want to escape the kind of lifestyle that they came from. In America you shouldn’t have to worry about being killed for leaving your religion. The Black unemployment rate is an all time low. Tapio doesn’t believe in the exploitation of immigrants using them as slave laborers. We have plenty of Americans that need to get back to work.

    3. Anonymous

      And… Muslims spew hatred toward LGBT people. They protested a Britain school from implementing LGBT curriculum, and didn’t Palestinian dictators recently ban all LGBT activity? Are you going to force Muslims to accept “diversity is our strength”? Which victim group do you want us to support?

  5. Pat Powers Post author

    I pointed out that it’s limited to those who have filed papers and announced. At the picnic this past weekend, Neal was noting he was going to be forming an exploratory committee.

    No slight intended, and I’ll certainly be writing about him, but I don’t know that I’d consider him “officially in” yet.

  6. Anonymous

    The non-stop name-calling and labelling people racist, bigot, xenophobe and Islamophobe are trademarks of liberal Democrats. Why are Dusty Johnson supporters continually resorting to the race-baiting tactics of Jessie Jackson, Al Sharpten and AOC +3?

