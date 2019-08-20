Starting a list of 2020 Candidates, checking it twice.

I’ve had a few requests, and we’re getting to that point in the cycle where people are making their intentions known, so I’ve revived and updated the South Dakota Candidate List for 2020, which you can find in the menu bar, or here.
At least for the moment, I’m going to keep it a little less to rumor, and more to those who have publicly stated their intent to run, or who have filed their paperwork with the appropriate campaign finance entity. If you know of someone I’m unaware of or that I’ve missed, drop me a note here.
Off topic?
Iowa State Fair Poll Results:
• Donald J. Trump: 32,375
• Joe Biden: 8,143
• Pete Buttigieg: 5,892
• Elizabeth Warren: 5,064
• Kamala Harris: 3,700
• Bernie Sanders: 2,675
• Cory Booker: 1,219
• Tulsi Gabbard: 1,153
• Tom Steyer: 1,078
What about Marianne? Hugs and unicorns for everyone!
While I find Marianne very entertaining, she received just 240 corn kernels (less than .5% of votes cast).
Don’t forget the loon and racist Tapio. He supports President Trump, and everyone knows President Trump is a loon and racist.
At least Tapio would support funding for the border wall to keep some of the loons from illegally coming in.
Tapio doesn’t have a chance. Don’t even include him on this list. His viscous attacks on Lutheran Social Services are hate-filled and bigoted. We are a nation of immigrants and refugees are proven to have less crime than the general population. Tapio just spews his hatred of blacks and Muslims.
We need to accept more refugees, not less. Diversity is our strength. Thank goodness, Dusty Johnson understands. He shows compassion instead of the hatred spewed by President Trump and Tapio.
We shouldn’t be taking in people that don’t want to assimilate with our country. Lutheran Social Services does a terrible job of bringing people. Tapio has a chance, not a great one, but people are fed up with status quo and that’s what Dusty appears to be offering.
Muslims and Blacks should love Tapio. He would stand up for the Muslims that might want to escape the kind of lifestyle that they came from. In America you shouldn’t have to worry about being killed for leaving your religion. The Black unemployment rate is an all time low. Tapio doesn’t believe in the exploitation of immigrants using them as slave laborers. We have plenty of Americans that need to get back to work.
And… Muslims spew hatred toward LGBT people. They protested a Britain school from implementing LGBT curriculum, and didn’t Palestinian dictators recently ban all LGBT activity? Are you going to force Muslims to accept “diversity is our strength”? Which victim group do you want us to support?
I pointed out that it’s limited to those who have filed papers and announced. At the picnic this past weekend, Neal was noting he was going to be forming an exploratory committee.
No slight intended, and I’ll certainly be writing about him, but I don’t know that I’d consider him “officially in” yet.
The non-stop name-calling and labelling people racist, bigot, xenophobe and Islamophobe are trademarks of liberal Democrats. Why are Dusty Johnson supporters continually resorting to the race-baiting tactics of Jessie Jackson, Al Sharpten and AOC +3?
Pat or Tara has Lora Hubbel indicated the next office she will run for yet?
Well, maybe the Legislature? I heard Pat wants to be her campaign manager. lol.