State of the State Preview – Governor Kristi Noem: “South Dakota is OPEN for Business”
PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem will deliver the annual State of the State Address. Among other topics, Noem will outline why South Dakota is the best state in the country to own and operate a business.
Excerpts from remarks, as prepared for delivery:
“…I grew up with a Dad who dreamed of all four of his kids being able to stay on the family ranch if they wanted to. My vision for South Dakota is the same. We must ensure that every South Dakotan can build their life here and make a good living, so they can provide for their families and maintain our traditions and way of life. This is why I am committed to four pillars of protection for South Dakotans: keeping taxes low, limiting government spending, fighting government intrusion, and keeping government open and honest.
“With a year under our belt, I’m proud to stand before you and say we accomplished a lot in 2019, and we did it all without raising taxes and without spending more than we took in.
“And to all the business prospects we’ve been recruiting, I’d like to make the case here and now about why you should join us in South Dakota:
- Our people – their work ethic and values are second to none.
- There’s no corporate income tax.
- There’s no personal income tax.
- There’s no personal property tax.
- The taxes that we do have to fund state government are stable and predictable.
- Government in South Dakota lives within its means. We balance our budget without accounting gimmicks and tricks.
- We have a AAA credit rating and our state pension plan is fully funded.
- We believe in smart regulation. We roll out the red carpet, not the red tape.
- Our part-time legislature is a true citizen legislature.
- Our outdoor opportunities are second to none.
“I have traveled all across this country and around the world, there is no better place to operate a business and raise a family than in South Dakota.
“For employers and employees alike… South Dakota is THE PLACE to do business. Whether you’ve owned and operated a business for four generations, or you’re looking to start or even relocate your current operation, I want my message to be crystal clear: South Dakota is OPEN for business.”
11. South Dakotans are willing to work for less money than what you would have to pay in surrounding states.
12. South Dakotans really don’t have much in the way of workman’s compensation, so you can hurt them and not have much to worry about as far as repercussions.
13. South Dakota really doesn’t believe in any form of organization or labor protection…..we are the ‘Wild West’ of labor law. (See low pay)
14. South Dakota will bankroll over any smaller government entity that seeks to put some form of environmental control or limitation on your business. In fact, a State Secretary will personally deliver a check to the local government in order to ensure your economic success free of oversight.
15. From an early age we teach our South Dakotans to respect authority, to accept their role in a market driven economy (See low pay), and to be life-long and life-surrendering supplicants (sorry…too big of word).
16. Essentially, whatever you need to start your business, we will make it work for you.
God Bless America….and I am helping to Make America Great Again!
If you have low pay, you probably have low job skills. If you think you can make more in another state, I suggest you move there. I hear you can make more in someplace like Minneapolis. Of course, there are a LOT more taxes. You measure your trip to work in minutes/hours and not miles. If you live in Sioux Falls, you can probably add about 20% to the cost of your house/apartment. I know of people who have moved away and then find their standard of living is not as good as here. But if you stay here, complaining does not make much sense if the grass is so much greener elsewhere.
What’s not to like about six (seven? eight?) month winters, rampant racism, chilling effects on civil rights, an extremist legislature, living in a chemical toilet, sacrifice zone, perpetual welfare state and permanent disaster area?
P.S. Expat, I hope you are happy where you live. If you like where you live, rest assured I will never live there. For which, we both can be happy. It is the genius of having States.
my husband and I have lived in or visited every state from Maine (you don’t know what a cold climate is till you’ve been there in July) to California (people are crazy, really crazy there) and moved back to South Dakota after 6 years in Georgia (rains all the time and can’t say much for the people there either) because none of the other states are as good as this one.
Methinks this makes the Argus Leader tax plan dead on arrival.
And the two prior posters representative of why the Democrats are becoming more irrelevant- severe affirmation bias willingness to lie to protect that bias and deep-seated bigotry. Come to South Dakota- we ignore 100% of the drivel which comes from their mean, vile heads.
Completely agree. It’s almost like it’s miserable where Democrats live so their only defense is to make terrible everywhere. Like SALT and high tax states. Why are people leaving blue states for red?
Take your time non-ymouse, I know it’s a hard one 😂
I cant figure out why all the liberal places are so full of people and growing while the conservative ones are more deslolate by the day. Who really has their head in the sand here?