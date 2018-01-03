State Rep. Lana Greenfield running again for D2 House

I had word yesterday that State Representative Lana Greenfield is getting her petitions ready and will be running for District 2 State House again.
There should be a large contingent of returning Republicans, and Lana is among the first to make it official! If you’re a Republican and in the hunt for a State Legislative seat, drop me a note here!
I like Lana, she’s a good down-to-earth honest Republican.
I agree GO LANA!
Now we just need to find someone to replace Burt.
Melissa Magstadt lives in District 2, where Tulson is from.
Burt is a heckuva nice guy, but is voting record is wishy-washy and not real conservative. He unfortunately usually gives the educrats what they want on the ed committee.
Rep. Tulson is a tremendously good guy, and unfortunately termed out.
Burt is first class.
Lana is too. Magstadt would be excellent.