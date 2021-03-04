State Rep reaches 100% kill rate on Legislation for 2021

I was reading at the Rapid City Journal this afternoon that State Rep. Tina Mulally had a resolution in Senate Ag that didn’t do so well today:

Foreign ownership of agriculture land could disrupt the food chain, according to Mulally. “If they control your food, they control you,” she said. A do pass motion by Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, died for the lack of a second.

Read that here.

What makes this bill interesting is that when I looked, it represents a 100% kill rate of her measures this year by her legislative colleagues. Of 7 measures she was the prime sponsor of in 2021, all were either sent to the 41st day or tabled.

This latest measure, a resolution, was actually the only measure that made it past the house floor.. only to be killed quickly in a Senate Committee.

So if you think you’re having a bad day.. it might not be as bad as the 100% bad day some are having.