Thune: Partisan COVID-19 Bill is Not an Accurate Representation of What Americans Want
“Democrats decided that Republicans – and the Americans they represent – should not have a voice in this legislation.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending bill and emphasized that Democrats are using this partisan process to advance liberal priorities, including a bailout for multiemployer pension plans, climate change and other environmental policy issues, and a new taxpayer-funded leave program for government employees with no requirement that it be used for COVID-19.
3 thoughts on “Thune: Partisan COVID-19 Bill is Not an Accurate Representation of What Americans Want”
This assertion by Thune doesn’t even need a response, does it?
The question is, Senator Thune, what measures are you going to take to stop this out of touch bill? Assuming there are no Republicans voting for this, then you only have to convince ONE Democrat Senator to vote no. There are two who seem reasonable. Have you talked with them? A video of a nice speech is nice, but it really does not show being effective.
Thank you Senator Thune for you efforts to educate Americans on this bills so they can either influence their Senators to oppose the bill or hold them accountable in the next election. As you know, there are five senators (Kelly, Masto, Bennett, Warnock, and Hassan) up for election in purple/red states. This is where it starts.
Also, I thank for your tireless efforts to first hold all Republicans in opposition to this bill and second to recruit one of your colleagues to oppose it.