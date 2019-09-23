State Rep. Sue Peterson Fundraiser on October 1 in Sioux Falls

South Dakota State Representative Sue Peterson is having a fundraiser on October 1st in Sioux Falls – If you’re in the area, stop by and show your support for one of our conservative Republican leaders in the South Dakota State House!

