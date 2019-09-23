State Rep. Sue Peterson Fundraiser on October 1 in Sioux Falls Posted on September 23, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ South Dakota State Representative Sue Peterson is having a fundraiser on October 1st in Sioux Falls – If you’re in the area, stop by and show your support for one of our conservative Republican leaders in the South Dakota State House! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
What is she going to run for? having a fundraiser with Sen Thune last year and Sen Rounds this year?
No kidding. Look at that list.