State Representative Dave Johnson first to file (Running for D33 State Senate Race)

State Representative Dave Johnson is the first Legislator out of the gate in 2020 to file to run for the legislature.. except it’s not his current office. He’s filed to run for State Senate:

State Senator Bob Ewing had filed earlier, but he’s dropped down to run for the Lawrence County Commission.

An eagle-eyed reader also picked up a new Republican candidate for office running in District 17, noting Richard Vasgaard of Centerville, is circulating petitions to run for District 17 House.

More campaign filings should be coming quickly with legislators returning to Pierre this week.

I’m heading over for a quick trip to Pierre this afternoon for some goings on tomorrow. Unfortunately, I’ve got to be back tomorrow night, as my wife heads to Miami for an academic conference. And seeing the cold weather coming, I know who got the bad end of that deal.