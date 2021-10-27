Supreme Court Order in Argus Leader v. Gosch

The South Dakota Supreme Court noted today that the Argus Leader could not compel the Speaker of the House to release the names of the members of the State House of Representatives who signed the “Petition for Special Session on Impeachment” or bar the Special Session from taking place until they did, denying the writ of mandamus and the writ of prohibition.

29788_Order by Pat Powers on Scribd

It is pretty shocking that in a democracy where we preach open government that legal action had to be sought on a vote of the legislature, and even moreso that it failed.

Shame on us.