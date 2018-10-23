Sutton for Governor Pre-General Election Report. $1.39m Raised, $1.63m Spent, $641K cash on hand.

The Reports are in.
Sutton PrePrimary CF Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Billie Sutton enters into the last week of the election starting the report with over $825K in the bank, and adding another $1.39 Million to it in the intervening months. Which isn’t all that great, considering he didn’t have a primary. In the weeks preceding the general election, Sutton spent $1.63 Million, and heads into the last 2 weeks of the election with $641K cash on hand.
he is running a lot of ads it seems
debates will get a lot of attention this week
Ecstatic for the debates!! Kristi is SO good because she’s so down to earth about the stats. They roll off her tongue because she knows them so well and is SO much more experienced.
Very interesting. A retired priest and the head doc at Avera financially support a candidate that selects a pro-choice running mate and is endorsed by planned parenthood. Hypocrisy?
it is not uncommon for priests and nuns to vote for dems. Abortions will always happen and they will never go away. It is about how we support those children and mothers prior and afterwards. Republican policies reliably fall short in those areas.