Taffy Howard files Campaign Committee for D33 House

Among the campaign committee filings showing up today is a paperwork for a new committee for losing congressional candidate Taffy Howard, who filed Statement of Organization yesterday for SD House in District 33:

Taffy Howard 2024 campaign … by Pat Powers

No official announcement yet from Howard on running, but after her last session where she skipped nearly 15% of all floor votes, it remains to be seen if voters will trust her again. Although, this is the same district that puts Phil Jensen in office, so expectations are not high.

Also forming a committee is Heather Baxter, a Republican running for District 34 House. No specifics on Baxter, although she has testified in front of the Rapid City School board regarding library materials, and is currently the Secretary of the Pennginton County GOP.

– Big Update! –

I’m informed that while Taffy Howard filed a new statement of organization for District 33.. apparently, due to redistricting, her house is very much in District 34. We’ll see what happens when Taffy figures out where she’s running versus where she actually lives.