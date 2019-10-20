That bad, huh? As they sink deeper into red ink, SDDP demanding secrecy

From the Democrat blog Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls, apparently SDDP chair Paula Hawks has demanded that the debt-ridden State Democrat party operate under a strict code of silence:
In South Dakota: Things are going on in the South Dakota Democratic Party, but our new Chairman wants much of it to be held in confidence. So, to not risk violating her wish and admonition, I dare not discuss anything here. Maybe next time. Sorry.
I’m continuing to hear things such as dems avoiding joint media appearances with Republican Party representatives… and notice one weekly segment of that nature on a local news show isn’t airing anymore.
Not sure what ‘Paula’s plan’ is, if there is one now that she’s in charge. But apparently it doesn’t involve talking about the organization she’s leading.
Sheldon Osborn is hardly a reliable witness as he tends to swerve all over the politics road but why a party chair would share intelligence with those outside her circle, especially those who would use her secrets against progress, is a total mystery. With parasites like Cory Heidelberger and New Approach latched onto a patient on life support Hawks is doing a pretty good job keeping the plasma flowing.
Sheldon is on the EBoard. He should know.
How are CAH and Nu Approach being drains? Was the SDDP hijacked by them? Are these two getting money ?
The out-of-state name-callers and rage and hate that permeate Mr. H’s bloggings are very entertaining, but they really turn voters here in the Great State of South Dakota off. Voters in South Dakota like respectful dialog, and when you have ordained minister ladies who are openly man-haters and ruder and disrespectfuller than all heck running your blog it drives the money and registrations flowing to the Democrat party way down. Mr. H’s blog is a gift to Mr. Lederman and his road dogs.
Ooooo! Road dogs. I like that.
So they are learning from the national Democrats….
Well, you have a point there. I read where the DNC has spent more money than it has taken in so far this year.
We liberals always find a way of getting these sorts of things squared away hush! hush! wink! wink! A Blue Harris – Sanders wave will sweep S. Dakota.
Harris – Sanders 2020 or Bust!
Think Big!
problem is they don’t even THINK let alone think big
I’d take the bust, thank you, thought the economy and country as a whole would go bust if the kooky old geezer Sanders got in. If you think the crabby old Socialist Sanders has a prayer you are fooling yourself-for one, he is a pagan, for another, he doesn’t have a chance of getting the nomination: his time came and went in 2015-2016, and thank goodness for that.
Pat, be respectful. You should sit silently at a wake! The toasts come later (oops you’re Irish – never mind)
hahaha!
Paula knows there are more violations the Democratic Party could be hit with. She doesn’t want their dirty laundry aired because it would mean another audit and more fines for violating campaign finance laws.
I don’t know about other violations, but they haven’t gotten the fines from the audit yet.