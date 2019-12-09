I had to laugh over the latest story on elected officials blocking people on Facebook. Because after a big negative wave about the topic crashed down on Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly, she went into full meltdown mode, and threw a “hail mary” pass trying to divert the focus on to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken:
.. yeah. “Just in case something should happen” to Theresa? Apparently she’s afraid of being “Epsteined” over blocking people on Facebook. LOL.
So, with Stehly’s transmittal of this year old e-mail to the Argus, did she bring down a rain of fire on her arch-enemy, Mayor TenHaken? Well, no:
And when Stehly said the mayor threatened to block her, TenHaken made a rare appearance in the comment section of Sioux Falls Politics, though he didn’t address others who accused him of blocking them from commenting on his posts.
“There are no mean emails, voicemails, or the like here,” he wrote. “I am embarassed (sic) that city politics gets pulled down to this level.
As opposed to her taking any bark off of the mayor, or diverting the subject off of her, literally, the entire story is about Stehly’s antics causing the Sioux Falls Politics site to have to take a breather, and being scolded for her behavior, as they rehash the whole “Theresa blocks people on Facebook story.”
Leaving us all to talk about that time Theresa Stehly tried to shift focus off of her blocking voters on Facebook… only to have people be reminded again that she blocks voters on Facebook.
At this rate, she’s going to beat herself in the upcoming Sioux Falls City Council race without her opponent having to lift a finger.
Isn’t this reminiscent of the kerfuffle during the mayoral campaign over a voicemail TenHaken left for Jolene Letscher?
Just like you were on the bandwagon…Republicans for Billie Sutton.
The best thing for Ten Haken was when the voicemail he left Jolene Loetscher because he came across as a nice guy and it was clear she had misrepresented it.
As for Theresa, she’s really good at listening to an echo chamber of people who share her narrow view of the world, but not very good at considering other points of view. And she lashes out because of her insecurity.
What is her narrow point of view?
My good friend went on a Catholic Search with Theresa several years ago with Theresa and told me that Theresa was thinking about becoming a Nun. Well this Nun gets shot down for speaking for the 100%…..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9USKXkGYjak
So Michael, your back with the R establishment? Pat that above post was me.
Ok, she is a pathological liar. And lazy. And, stupid. And, more interested in a headline than a solution. All known traits (I also think her vile). Well, we can now put her in the certifiable nut job paranoid category. That email made the Mayor look like a kind gentlemen trying to get an adult act like a grownup instead of a petulant brat. And for that, this kind gentlemen is going to Epstein her?
Troy…..these are your words….”Ok, she is a pathological liar. And lazy. And, stupid. And, more interested in a headline than a solution. All known traits (I also think her vile). Well, we can now put her in the certifiable nut job paranoid category”…….now can you tell me what are the issues that you don’t agree with her. You sound like the people that trash Trump continually. I assume you aren’t a Trump supporter either. That kind of explains it. You can’t even state your whole name.
Boy, Troy, don’t be a Kill Joy.
I do have to commend Stehly for her constituent services. I’ve contacted all four of my city councilors (three at large and the one for my area) and she was the only one who responded and got me answers to my question within a few hours. Crickets from the other three.