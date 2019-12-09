I had to laugh over the latest story on elected officials blocking people on Facebook. Because after a big negative wave about the topic crashed down on Sioux Falls City Councilor Theresa Stehly, she went into full meltdown mode, and threw a “hail mary” pass trying to divert the focus on to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken:

.. yeah. “Just in case something should happen” to Theresa? Apparently she’s afraid of being “Epsteined” over blocking people on Facebook. LOL.

So, with Stehly’s transmittal of this year old e-mail to the Argus, did she bring down a rain of fire on her arch-enemy, Mayor TenHaken? Well, no:

And when Stehly said the mayor threatened to block her, TenHaken made a rare appearance in the comment section of Sioux Falls Politics, though he didn’t address others who accused him of blocking them from commenting on his posts. “There are no mean emails, voicemails, or the like here,” he wrote. “I am embarassed (sic) that city politics gets pulled down to this level.

Read it all here.

As opposed to her taking any bark off of the mayor, or diverting the subject off of her, literally, the entire story is about Stehly’s antics causing the Sioux Falls Politics site to have to take a breather, and being scolded for her behavior, as they rehash the whole “Theresa blocks people on Facebook story.”

Leaving us all to talk about that time Theresa Stehly tried to shift focus off of her blocking voters on Facebook… only to have people be reminded again that she blocks voters on Facebook.

At this rate, she’s going to beat herself in the upcoming Sioux Falls City Council race without her opponent having to lift a finger.