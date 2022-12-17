That was quick.. December 16, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Weren’t we noting the “relationship” status on this a week ago? From yesterday.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
8 thoughts on “That was quick..”
Well it’s the season for LOVE ❤️!!!
Time to update his Wikipedia page.
Don’t care
aww
Why is this worth posting?
Maybe it’s because the only immigrants that group historically wants in the state are the ones they can marry on the internet.
What is ‘that group’?
Did Stace trade in his wife for one of the exotic Thai ladies?