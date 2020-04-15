That would not have been my choice. Stehly using segregationist George Wallace’s slogan in her campaign mailing.

Apparently, this postcard hit the mail in SF Today from Theresa Stehly:

“Stand up for Stehly.” Hm. That would not have been my first choice as a slogan. Why? There was someone else who already used it:

As noted in politico:

…George Wallace, whose slogan, “Stand Up for America!” barely hid his real agenda: to roll back the clock on racial progress.

Yeah. If I was Theresa, I don’t know if I would be adopting the slogan of one of the Country’s last segregationist presidential candidates as my own. Just sayin’.