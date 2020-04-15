Senate caucuses meet to review allegations against Senators

From KELOland News, the Republican and Democrat Senate Caucuses have appointed a committee to look into allegations of misconduct that were made against two of the leaders of the State Senate:
Political party caucuses have chosen nine members of the state Senate to investigate a complaint that two top Republican senators were intoxicated while conducting official business at the Capitol during the final working day of the 2020 session of the South Dakota Legislature.
and..
The Executive Board set a June 30 deadline for the investigative panel to submit its report. The board is scheduled to meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. CT Monday, April 20. An agenda hadn’t been posted as of 9 a.m. CT Wednesday.
Is there a way to fund the investigation from a state liquor tax fund?
This is as simple as asking Lt. Rhoden what happened. He was with them according to Qualm’s text posted a few days ago.
“Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden, in his role as Senate president, attempted to dissuade Jensen from proceeding with his motion and ultimately ruled Jensen’s motion out of order. Senators voted 26-4 against Jensen’s challenge of Rhoden’s ruling.”
Just ask him if anyone was drunk.
http://dakotawarcollege.com/senate-to-conduct-inquiry-over-accusations-from-final-day-of-session/
In a text to several members sent by House Majority Leader Lee Qualm and provided by Jensen, Qualm said “I want everyone to know that dealing with the Senate tonight has not been fun. When we were done we tried to find the Senator’s and they were nowhere to be found. Tried to call Sen. Greenfield but he wouldn’t answer. I finally got ahold of the Lt. Governor and he said they were coming back in.
I’m not an English major, but I would interpret “they” as the subject of the previous statement which was “senators”, not “senators and the LT”. Qualm can verify that LT was at the Capitol while the house was still in session. Is he willing to clarify?
Qualm also said they were held up for 2 hours. Which turned out to be total BS so his credibility seems to be a little shaky at this point.
This is yet another witch hunt set in motion by the pathetic, hard right, drama queen, faction of the Republican Party to distract from their own incompetence in attempt to move themselves into leadership.
Phil obviously had some bitter house member pushing him to do this. So who’s the whistleblower?
Yawn. Is this even a thing?
SD House of Cards season one. Who is playing Kevin Spacey and how high does that person take this case? Does Frank Underwood become LG or Governor? Stay tuned!
Imagine if they put this kind of effort into something that matters?
True statement. I love Bolin and Greenfield and Jim White and so many others. I like Heinert and Qualm also. I bet I like every person involved.
Just such a waste of time.