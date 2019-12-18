Theresa Stehly strikes again, and continues toxic behavior on city council

Last night, Theresa Stehly managed to strike again, this time as she talked the rest of the Sioux Falls city council out of a measure she wanted by continuing the abrasive/toxic behavior on council that she’s become infamous for:

But the Brekke-Stehy proposal failed 5-3. And not just because the majority didn’t see a need for an electronic device policy. Rather, the accusatory nature in which Stehly presented it to the public derailed the effort, Councilor Greg Neitzert said. Not only did Stehly fail to build consensus about the electronic media proposal, Neitzert said she also disenfranchised her colleagues in the days leading up to the vote. “It absolutely poisoned the well,” he said. “It makes the proposal dead on arrival when you accuse your colleagues of corruption.”

So, Theresa brings some cockamamie claim that cell phones during the meeting are the devil... or at least they’re how about her fellow councilpeople give special privileges.

Ugh. It would be nice to think this is an aberration. But unfortunately its standard operating procedure for Stehly.

Propose something.. Accuse people who might disagree of corruption… Lose the proposal because you’re abrasive and acting like a crazy person.￼

It’s long past time the Sioux Falls City Council be done with Theresa’s type of self-aggrandizing and childish behavior.

Update – it sounds as if Theresa’s behavior was even worse than the story reflected. As per Joe Sneve, who wrote the article in the Argus Leader:

Not to mention that while Stehly was likening the use of cell phones during a meeting to corruption, I’m told that she and Councilor Starr passed notes back and forth several times. So under her standard, would passing notes on paper that also be corruption, in a primitive, Fred Flinstone-style?

Stehly’s double standard is an example of why this issue is just tremendously stupid.