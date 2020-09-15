Thune: Democrats Threaten to Change 200-Year-Old Senate Practice for Political Gain

“The legislative filibuster is the Senate rule that has had perhaps the greatest effect in preserving the Founders’ vision of the Senate.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today expressed his disappointment in the idea that Democrats would consider changing the Senate’s 200-year-old practice on the legislative filibuster. The filibuster is one of the most prominent rules that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives and requires the consensus of at least 60 senators before the body can vote on a contentious bill. Thune discussed several recent examples of Senate Democrats using the legislative filibuster this year alone when it suited their needs as the minority party.