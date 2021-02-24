Thune: Loan Forgiveness is Not a Solution for the Student Debt Problem
“I hope President Biden will resist Democrats’ calls to put taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in student loans.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Democrats’ recently introduced resolution calling for President Biden to forgive $50,000 of student loan debt per American. While high college costs and student debt are a problem, Thune does not believe that blanket loan forgiveness is the answer. He proposed alternative solutions such as encouraging affordable education options like community and technical colleges and ensuring that graduates have access to good-paying jobs. Thune introduced legislation that would allow employers to help employees repay their student loans. The Employer Participation in Repayment Act would allow employers to make tax-free payments on their employees’ already-existing student loans.
One thought on “Thune: Loan Forgiveness is Not a Solution for the Student Debt Problem”
In my opinion many universities have acted in bad faith.
There was damage .. this is complicated.
But we should start from the tough truth and work from there until we can get to one of many acceptable remedies for America’s abused college students/graduates (we were targeted and turned into social network fodder in a big experiment that should be tried in Geneva in my opinion).
Working from the truth ..
You know, like how Thune understood and recognized obvious and massive election fraud, then fought tooth and nail to preserve the integrity of our elections. That kind of hard work and personal risk really pays off .. it’s how heroes are made.