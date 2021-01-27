Thune Questions Secretary of Commerce Nominee Gov. Gina Raimondo

“It is vitally important that we close the digital divide in states like South Dakota and across America.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today questioned Secretary of Commerce nominee Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.). Thune pressed her on her outlook concerning broadband availability for rural America, spectrum management, and her stance on the incorporation of innovative approaches to weather forecasting from outside stakeholders to benefit farmers and ranchers across the country.

