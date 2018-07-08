Thune Statement on Congressional Delegation Trip to Russia

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, issued this statement following a congressional delegation trip to Russia, which included visits with high-level U.S. government and Russian officials:

“During our meetings, we stated in no uncertain terms that Russia must stop its meddling in our elections and that its destabilizing actions in the region are not without consequence. The delegation also stressed that Russia respect the sovereignty of Ukraine and help bring about a peaceful resolution in Syria. These discussions were direct and to-the-point. It’s now up to the Russian government to demonstrate that it will be a responsible actor on the world stage.”

During the trip, which was led by Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the delegation also made stops in Finland and Norway.

###

