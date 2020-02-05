Thune Statement on State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement in response to the president’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

“I share the president’s optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead – that America’s brightest days are yet to come,” said Thune. “I look forward to working with the administration and with my colleagues in Congress to continue building on the pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-national security agenda the American people elected us to pursue. We will prioritize policies to help maintain America’s competitive edge in the 21st century and beyond. We will continue working to strengthen America’s families and small businesses, and that includes focusing on everything from education to health care to retirement. We must also do everything that we can to fully fund our national defense and ensure that the United States military remains the best-prepared, best-equipped fighting force on the planet. I am committed to putting in the hard work – with Republicans and Democrats – to prove that while there are times when Washington might seem broken beyond repair, that America’s brightest days are ahead of us. The American people expect and deserve nothing less.”

