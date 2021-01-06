This is unacceptable. And there are some people who need to go to jail for a very long time.

Shocking scenes in D.C. show Trump supporters smashing windows and breaking inside the Capitol building, which is on lockdown. The Mayor has announced an emergency curfew. pic.twitter.com/LIc2qMIlqp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

Rioters have broken into the Capitol building and are fighting law enforcement. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/vfafgJU6YX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021