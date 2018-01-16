US Senator John Thune Posts video – honoring WWII Vets at Jones Co. BB Tournament Posted on January 16, 2018 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ From Facebook: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Very nice video! Nicely done Sen. Thune.
THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR VETERANS!!
Almost 73 years since WWII ended, and there aren’t many vets of that war left. The youngest of them are 90 years old. If you have the chance, take one of them aside and ask to hear some stories.