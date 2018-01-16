US Senator John Thune Posts video – honoring WWII Vets at Jones Co. BB Tournament

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

From Facebook:

2 Replies to “US Senator John Thune Posts video – honoring WWII Vets at Jones Co. BB Tournament”

  2. The Sage

    Almost 73 years since WWII ended, and there aren’t many vets of that war left. The youngest of them are 90 years old. If you have the chance, take one of them aside and ask to hear some stories.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.