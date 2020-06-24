From Twitter, the Sioux Falls City Council recount is in process:
Theresa Stehly is talking with Alex Jensen, asking him why he has attorneys with him. He responds that it’s to ensure the laws are followed and the recount is done in a fair process. pic.twitter.com/AEClnRiodq
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) June 24, 2020
Why do I have this mental picture of Theresa Stehly waving her hand in front of Alex Jensen like a Jedi, muttering the words you don’t need that due process….
I gotta say I think she has officially lost it, hang it up Ms Stehly. I have supported her and wanted her to win and I think Alex is just another Rubber Stamper but, she has lost a lot of credibility. Who cares if he has 10 Lawyers and even the Liberal Argus Leader has been beating her up a bit as of late. She just needs to hang it up, I gotta abandon ship on her as a City Councilor for her own mental health.
i hear you “come on,” but a team of lawyers and a lackey spokesperson from the state’s ad agency for a friggin city council seat? plus i’m guessing that twit matt paulsen is lurking somewhere as well. in the end the votes will either be 5-3 or 6-2 so what’s it really matter?
Did she ask the question because she is that ignorant or because she is trying to provoke a response? Either way, it makes her look even worse.
And they have already thrown out 10 votes for Jensen and 2 for Stehly. Why don’t you concentrate on the real issues rather than just trying to stir up drama?
I wonder if she still wants every vote counted? With Jensen’s 10 votes getting thrown out, I’m guessing she will change her tune. To her, its always been about winning at any cost.
I wouldn’t speak too soon. There are hundreds of ballots that were postmarked days before the election that didn’t get delivered until after 7pm on election day that were thrown out. Add in the undervotes and you might see quite a bit of difference in voting numbers. I don’t see how this won’t end up in court and I bet both parties will support that option. Even if she wins, the RS5 will still have control. RS6 won’t make much of a difference except they have one extra puppet.
One change that needs to be made in the City Charter is a term ends x number of days after an election. If the election is not resolved, the seat is empty.
It is not right that there is an incentive for an incumbent who loses to slow play the recount and election resolution. (BTW, I have no idea if TS is slowplaying for to continue serving but this change would eliminate the accusation).