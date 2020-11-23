2021 SD House Legislative Committees are announced

In case you were wondering, the State House Committees for the coming session have been posted:
House State Affairs
Chair: Peterson K
VC: Johnson
Jensen K
Gosch
Goodwin
Anderson
Chaffee
Hansen
Wiese
Reimer
Beal
Lesmeister
Smith
House Judiciary
Chair: Hansen
VC: Stevens
Aylward
Rehfeldt
St. John
Peterson S
Barthel
Reimer
Odenbach
Pischke
Soye
Pourier
Cwach
House Ag/Nat Resources
Chair: Overweg
VC: Hoffman
Blare
Chase
Schneider
Vasgaard
Goodwin
Ladner
Marty
Wink
York
Finck
Lesmeister
House Education
Chair: Greenfield
VC: Peterson S
Mortenson
Odenbach
Randolph
Davis
Stevens
Bartels
Jensen P
Dennert
Marty
Miskimins
Soye
Healy
Keintz
House Commerce/Energy
Chair: Milstead
VC: Beal
Ladner
Schneider
Bartels
Perry
Willadsen
Reed
Weisgram
Vasgaard
Weis
Anderson
Bordeaux
House Health/Human Svc
Chair: Jensen K
VC: Deutsch
Aylward
Davis
Miskimins
Perry
Rehfeldt
St. John
Wiese
Weis
Jensen P
Keintz
Healy
House Transportation
Chair: Finck
VC: Blare
Otten
Tidemann
Duetsch
Derby
Koth
Chase
Milstead
Overweg
Willadsen
Wink
Bordeaux
Appropriations
Chair: Karr
VC: Howard
Fitzgerald
Mulally
Gross
Mills
May
Haugaard
Duba
House Taxation
Chair: Dennert
VC: Pischke
Randolph
Jamison
Koth
Drury
Otten
Chaffee
Derby
Thomason
Olson
Tidemann
Pourier
Legislative Procedure
Chair: Gosch
VC: Hansen
Peterson k
Johnson
Haugaard
Finck
Healy
GOAC
Chair: Gross
VC: Otten
Peterson S
Karr
Duba
Retirement Laws
Chair: Bartels
VC: Tidemann
Perry
Duba
Cwach
Military & Veterans
Chair: Randolph
VC: Gross
Marty
Overweg
Johnson
Deutsch
Goodwin
Tidemann
Drury
York
Olson
Howard
Pourier
State-Tribal Relations
Chair: St. John
VC: Haugaard
Randolph
Pourier
Bourdeaux
Rules Review
Chair: Kevin J
VC: Hansen
Cwach
There’s some good choices in there.. and maybe a few I wouldn’t concur on, but I’m not in charge.
I do notice that the punishment for campaigning against your own party in the general election appears to be Chairmanship of the Mil/Vets committee.
And so we move forward into the next session.
2 thoughts on “2021 SD House Legislative Committees are announced”
Yowza
Local Government?