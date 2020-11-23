2021 SD House Legislative Committees are announced

In case you were wondering, the State House Committees for the coming session have been posted:

House State Affairs

Chair: Peterson K

VC: Johnson

Jensen K

Gosch

Goodwin

Anderson

Chaffee

Hansen

Wiese

Reimer

Beal

Lesmeister

Smith

House Judiciary

Chair: Hansen

VC: Stevens

Aylward

Rehfeldt

St. John

Peterson S

Barthel

Reimer

Odenbach

Pischke

Soye

Pourier

Cwach

House Ag/Nat Resources

Chair: Overweg

VC: Hoffman

Blare

Chase

Schneider

Vasgaard

Goodwin

Ladner

Marty

Wink

York

Finck

Lesmeister

House Education

Chair: Greenfield

VC: Peterson S

Mortenson

Odenbach

Randolph

Davis

Stevens

Bartels

Jensen P

Dennert

Marty

Miskimins

Soye

Healy

Keintz

House Commerce/Energy

Chair: Milstead

VC: Beal

Ladner

Schneider

Bartels

Perry

Willadsen

Reed

Weisgram

Vasgaard

Weis

Anderson

Bordeaux

House Health/Human Svc

Chair: Jensen K

VC: Deutsch

Aylward

Davis

Miskimins

Perry

Rehfeldt

St. John

Wiese

Weis

Jensen P

Keintz

Healy

House Transportation

Chair: Finck

VC: Blare

Otten

Tidemann

Duetsch

Derby

Koth

Chase

Milstead

Overweg

Willadsen

Wink

Bordeaux

Appropriations

Chair: Karr

VC: Howard

Fitzgerald

Mulally

Gross

Mills

May

Haugaard

Duba

House Taxation

Chair: Dennert

VC: Pischke

Randolph

Jamison

Koth

Drury

Otten

Chaffee

Derby

Thomason

Olson

Tidemann

Pourier

Legislative Procedure

Chair: Gosch

VC: Hansen

Peterson k

Johnson

Haugaard

Finck

Healy

GOAC

Chair: Gross

VC: Otten

Peterson S

Karr

Duba

Retirement Laws

Chair: Bartels

VC: Tidemann

Perry

Duba

Cwach

Military & Veterans

Chair: Randolph

VC: Gross

Marty

Overweg

Johnson

Deutsch

Goodwin

Tidemann

Drury

York

Olson

Howard

Pourier

State-Tribal Relations

Chair: St. John

VC: Haugaard

Randolph

Pourier

Bourdeaux

Rules Review

Chair: Kevin J

VC: Hansen

Cwach

There’s some good choices in there.. and maybe a few I wouldn’t concur on, but I’m not in charge.

I do notice that the punishment for campaigning against your own party in the general election appears to be Chairmanship of the Mil/Vets committee.

And so we move forward into the next session.