And another Dem placeholder gone. Tomorrow is the deadline to get off the ballot!

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

Looks like we lost another Dem placeholder today, as the previous count of 10 rises to 11.

Tomorrow is the deadline.

Dems, if you haven’t gotten off the ballot by tomorrow, you’re stuck with it. (Just sayin’)

One Reply to “And another Dem placeholder gone. Tomorrow is the deadline to get off the ballot!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.