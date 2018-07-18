Battle of the Constitution Party Conventions!

So, how does this work?

Lora Hubbel provides notice of an August convention the day before the abortive July Constitution Party convention, claiming she’s Chairman.

Lori Stacey provides notice of an August convention the day after the abortive July Constitution Party convention, claiming she’s Chairman.

If Lora Hubbel is chair, how is she chair since she’d resigned, and left the Constitution Party in the meantime, and was a Republican for a while. If Lori Stacey is chair, what about that letter from Frank Fluckinger, the national chair removing her from office?

Get the popcorn!

The SOS has responded:

Got that? Good.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...