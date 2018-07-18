Battle of the Constitution Party Conventions!

So, how does this work?
Lora Hubbel provides notice of an August convention the day before the abortive July Constitution Party convention, claiming she’s Chairman.
Lori Stacey provides notice of an August convention the day after the abortive July Constitution Party convention, claiming she’s Chairman.
If Lora Hubbel is chair, how is she chair since she’d resigned, and left the Constitution Party in the meantime, and was a Republican for a while. If Lori Stacey is chair, what about that letter from Frank Fluckinger, the national chair removing her from office?
Get the popcorn!
The SOS has responded:
Got that? Good.
The short bus has no driver
HILARIOUS!
The “short bus” analogy is clever, but the constant references to mental health on this blog have worn extremely thin. No one among us is in perfect mental health. That isn’t a valid excuse for disrespecting each other.
Lori Stacey spent the better part of a year working almost single-handedly to recruit Constitution Party candidates and prepare for the state convention. What happened to her last week was a terrible injustice.
Even if the letter of the law has somehow removed Lori from the chair, I’m pretty sure Frank Fluckiger and Lora Hubbel both owe her an apology for the way they’ve handled this. They also owe a debt of gratitude to Secretary Krebs for the professionalism with which she’s handling it.
You can’t make this stuff up ! 🙂
Hubbelites meet @ 9:00 a.m.
Staceyites meet @ 11:00 a.m.
That means we can go to both conventions and make it to Bob’s by 1:00 p.m. and the Legion deck at 5:00 p.m.
Me thinks Pierre is the place to be August 14.
All that is needed now is Chad Haber, Strananhan, CJ, Shaggy & Scooby Doo to show up on August 14th too.
Gordon Howie and John Fitzgerald were there, what more do you want?
Coward
how can lora retain the constitution party chair while she ran for the district 9 Senate seat as a republican? Wouldn’t claiming to be chair and sending a notice to the sos office be filing a false legal document and mail fraud?
How can SOS accept a notice of convention from anyone that isn’t a legitimate chair of the party? Does this mean Mickey Mouse can send an email to SOS calling a convention and the SOS will post the letter and let the convention be held?
12-5-17. Biennial state convention–Time and place–Notice to secretary of state. Each political party shall hold a state convention in each even-numbered year in which they are necessary for the purposes of § 12-5-21. The time and place of holding such convention shall be determined by the State Central Committee of each political party, the chairman of which shall notify the secretary of state at least thirty days previous to the date so chosen.
Shantel is not following the law. She is accepting convention notices from people who are not legitimate chairs.
This is a headache the Constitution Party has imposed upon Shantel’s office. As she explicitly says in her letter above, it isn’t within her discretion or authority to determine who the state chair is. Sooner or later someone in the party will have to give in or lawyer up.