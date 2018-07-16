Is Lora Hubbel accusing the Constitution Party Chair of something? Updated!

This just went up on Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page, 2 days after the Constitution party’s convention fiasco, where the convention failed to nominate a candidate because the party of the misfit toys was squabbling:
Is Hubbel intimating some impropriety when she’s throwing out statements about the chair being removed and contracts paying the chair ‘thousands’ with ‘no paperwork’ to act as chair and treasurer?
Sounds like a lot of trash talk from Lora Hubbel who has a tendency to throw a lot of poo (true or not) against the wall to see what sticks. But today she’s flavoring her typical commentary with something that sounds like an accusation.
That could come back to bite Hubbel in the tail.
UPDATE! This just keeps getting better and better! Here’s another comment under the post:
So, Lori Stacey, the person who is allegedly chair of the Party of misfit toys isn’t a South Dakota resident? Did National Chair Frank Fluckinger sign this letter she’s quoting as well? If so, it sounds like he isn’t just flucking around here. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself).
There was also this part…
So is Rick Kreibel a Constitution Party member now as well? And a note from James Bialota (Under Terry LaFleur’s post on the topic) who also has apparently joined the party of the misfit toys…
Total chaos w/ the C Party. What next? Chad Haber, Lee Stranahan come in for another party takeover for Governor? Cj Abernathy, Shaggy, Scooby and the gang ride in with the Mystery Machine?
Terry LaFleur’s claim that Lora Hubbel wasn’t a member of the Constitution Party obviously isn’t true. Unfortunately Lora Hubbel’s claim that Lori Stacey didn’t file the updated statement of organization in 2017 (after Lora resigned as chair) isn’t true either. This is clearly time-stamped 3:55 p.m. on February 6, 2017, and it clearly lists Lori as the chair:
https://sdcfr.sdsos.gov/Document.aspx?DocumentID=17698
If Lori was sent the letter above the day before convention, is it really any wonder that she didn’t attend? Lori has demonstrated extreme patience as Lora ditched the Constitution Party and then vacillated and remained noncommittal about rejoining it. The idea that Lori should have shown up and happily accepted an “award” from Lora under these circumstances is absurd.
You can’t buy entertainment any better than this.
Lora is crazy and the Constitutional Party can’t organize a sh!$ sandwich. They are perfect for each other.
Governing? What is that?
GOP pulled off a great convention with record-setting attendance. Democrats failed miserably, and need a do over. And we’re talking about… the constitution party’s internal squabbles between LeFleur and Hubbel playing out mostly on facebook? If I were a Democrat, I’d be loving the constitution party right now!
fluckinger. please tell me that’s a made up name.
Fluck you enquirer……..Now I am going to go have a burger at Fudruckers.
it is actually better to serve in heaven than rule in hell. i think we’ve settled that now.
this letter ( on facebook) is being sent to avoid a public forum…isn’t facebook public…did laugh when I read that part myself
Anyone joining this band of misfits has got to be crazy
They must be all off their meds at the same time.
Does the Constitution Party have a Constitution? If so, maybe they should follow it. If not, are they really the “Aint got a Constitution” Constitution Party?
now that is funny right there….
I mean the Libertarians, Democrats and Constitution Party all could not follow the law and/or their own rules and we trust them to lead our state?