Is Lora Hubbel accusing the Constitution Party Chair of something? Updated!

This just went up on Lora Hubbel’s Facebook page, 2 days after the Constitution party’s convention fiasco, where the convention failed to nominate a candidate because the party of the misfit toys was squabbling:

Is Hubbel intimating some impropriety when she’s throwing out statements about the chair being removed and contracts paying the chair ‘thousands’ with ‘no paperwork’ to act as chair and treasurer?

Sounds like a lot of trash talk from Lora Hubbel who has a tendency to throw a lot of poo (true or not) against the wall to see what sticks. But today she’s flavoring her typical commentary with something that sounds like an accusation.

That could come back to bite Hubbel in the tail.

UPDATE! This just keeps getting better and better! Here’s another comment under the post:

So, Lori Stacey, the person who is allegedly chair of the Party of misfit toys isn’t a South Dakota resident? Did National Chair Frank Fluckinger sign this letter she’s quoting as well? If so, it sounds like he isn’t just flucking around here. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself).

There was also this part…

So is Rick Kreibel a Constitution Party member now as well? And a note from James Bialota (Under Terry LaFleur’s post on the topic) who also has apparently joined the party of the misfit toys…

