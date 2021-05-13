Candidate for Gov Lora Hubbel intimates on facebook that mask wearing is devil worship

Self-declared candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel has taken to facebook to intimate that the act of wearing a mask to protect oneself from Coronavirus is apparently a form of devil-worship, as she shares a post discussing how wearing a mask is a satanic ritual:
(Lora is also a rabid anti-vaxxer goofball on not just COVID, but also on preventable childhood diseases.)
If you think about it, between her belief that masks are part of a satanic ritual, and her belief against vaccinations, which would remove the need to wear a mask…
…you’re kind of damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.
“rabid anti-vaxxer goofball” – ya lost me
“intimate” – you didn’t say “proudly proclaimed as truth”
Lora’s statement is actually pretty sound – mask wearing has become a religion. There is no scientific basis for masking everyone.
So, now that several big lies have been floated to steal an election and (try to) enslave the population, it’s not a question of proving the lies in anyone’s mind (either side).
Let’s not mince words.
It’s a question of whether the slavs can successfully chain their masters, who are terrified of losing control?