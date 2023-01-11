Convention of States planning on coming back next election, spending 10x what they did in 2022

Recall the Rick Santorum visit to Pierre a month ago to promote the Convention of States measure they keep trying to push in South Dakota? No. I didn’t either since it received little to no notice in the media. However, I had a reader who went through a video on his speech, as well as some supplemental materials, and noticed some interesting things about the Convention of States messaging.

Such as that at times, their deeds do not match their words. And that it’s their intention to spend 10 times in races what they spent in 2022.

According to Santorum at the press conference…

Passing the Convention of States Resolution will NOT Stop the Annual Debate at the State Capitol 23:33 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=1413 “I really believe we need to institute [the Article V Constitutional Convention] as a normal thing that the legislatures do, that every 5 or 10 years, they have a convention…” 28:01 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=1681 “Once you get in a convention, … you might see some… changes that will hopefully encourage folks to say… ‘hey, let’s do this again in 5 years'” Note: this would imply that even if a convention does happen, lobbyists pushing for another convention would descend up on Pierre almost immediately. 36:37 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=2197 Texas Governor “Gregg Abbott called a special session to do this [apply for Article V Convention] in Texas and we’re gonna run another bill in Texas this year, and he’s gonna be very helpful in supporting it.” Note: The TX Legislature passed the Convention of States Action model resolution in 2017. Why are the COS Lobbyists returning to the TX Legislature? Also, see HJR9 https://le.utah.gov/~2022/bills/static/HJR009.html from Utah in 2022. Big COS proponent, Rep. Ken Ivory, introduced a resolution to demand a Convention be called by Congress, by adding up Article V Convention applications on unrelated subjects from 34 or more states—a thing lobbyists specifically reassured legislators could not and would not be done since it would open up a convention to an unintended agenda (a “runaway” convention). Utah had passed the COS resolution in 2019, but 3 years later, convention proponents came back.

Even if they pass a Convention of States resolution.. they’re telling us up front that they’re going to keep coming back to do another one.

Here’s a big point from Santorum’s speech: They’re coming back in 2022, and according to Mark Meckler, they plan to spend 10x as much:

Convention of States Project Plans to Continue Involvement in Legislative Races 43:11 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=2591 “We got involved in elections [in 2022], we’ll get involved in elections again in 2 more years” Note: Also see recent quote from Mark Meckler that COS plans to do “a lot more” political involvement, increasing it TEN-FOLD in 2024 compared to 2022. COS to increase Political Activity TEN-FOLD in 2024: Meckler – YouTube

Some estimates had them dropping up to 200 to 500k into South Dakota. Now they’re intimating them may spend millions in out of state funds to defeat legislative candidates?

And more noticeably, Santorum declares that “In South Dakota, we need to take out Republicans.” Followed by Convention of States (COS) Project Regional Director, David Schneider, talking about how they’re happy to support Independents or Libertarians. Underlining that they’re not about electing the GOP. It’s all about them.

Santorum called out legislators who oppose a Convention of States measure,and did some trash talking:

Legislators who Oppose an Article V Convention are FRAUDS 11:41 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=701 “when you talk to one of your state legislators who complains about Washington, … you ask them where they are with Convention of States, ’cause if they say they’re against it, then they’re a FRAUD. They are a FRAUD…if they really believed that Washington was the problem, they’d all vote for this…maybe they don’t want the power. Maybe they want Washington to actually do all these things and just complain about it when it happens. We know people like that. We all do. And you have a bunch of ’em over here in South Dakota.”

Obviously, they’re kind of big babies about people being opposed to opening up the Constitution for amending in this manner:

COS Does Not Like being Defeated by Organized Opposition, Especially in “Red” States 7:25 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=445 “So here I am in South Dakota, a state that you would think would be one of the first states that would say, ‘Hey, we want to have this power here in the states; we don’t want California telling us how to do our business in South Dakota…’ and you would think that conservatives in a super-red state like South Dakota would be one of the first, but we’re not.” 8:04 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=484 “it just bothers me that a state this red with people who are overwhelmingly supportive of this concept don’t have legislators that reflect that.” 14:02 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=842 “We hope to get 4 or 5 more states next year. I’d love South Dakota to be one. There’s no reason…I mean, it’s just, it’s, it’s, it doesn’t make any sense.”

And if they fail again, they plan on coming back, even if they have to wait out conservatives who oppose their plan to amend the constitution every 5 years:

…and Waiting for Opponents to be Termed out… 17:11 https://youtu.be/a6xbgJrUsOM?t=1031 “And with term limits, a lot of these guys are gonna be gone; we’ll have a chance to do it when they’re not there. Whatever it takes, that’s what’s gonna happen.”

If Santorum made the argument for anything with the Convention of States group and their measure, it’s that before legislators sign on to their radical plan to try to do surgery on the US Constitution every 4 or 5 years, they need to think hard.

And make sure they get the hint that their measure, their candidates, and amending the US Constitution every 5 years is not welcome in South Dakota.