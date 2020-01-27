Darned North Dakotans!

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

So this post making the rounds made me laugh:

Apparently, North Dakota is the state to hate if you’re a South Dakotan, and vice versa.

Can’t we all just get along?

2 Replies to “Darned North Dakotans!”

  1. John Dale

    I thought North Dakota had already defected to Canada, and that Sonora was brought on board so we didn’t have to update our flags.

    As soon as they thaw-out, I’ll be sure to ask them.

    Well darn, I was looking forward to some USA grown tomatoes from Guaymas.

    Aye carumba!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.