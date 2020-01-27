Darned North Dakotans! Posted on January 26, 2020 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ So this post making the rounds made me laugh: View this post on Instagram Thanks to everyone who voted. Tag someone from an enemy state. A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:25am PST Apparently, North Dakota is the state to hate if you’re a South Dakotan, and vice versa. Can’t we all just get along? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I thought North Dakota had already defected to Canada, and that Sonora was brought on board so we didn’t have to update our flags.
As soon as they thaw-out, I’ll be sure to ask them.
Well darn, I was looking forward to some USA grown tomatoes from Guaymas.
Aye carumba!
Oh, my….