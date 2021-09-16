David Zokaites, the other candidate for Sioux Falls Mayor has reached out so we’re aware he’s running.

Noticing that I posted the re-election announcement for Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, the other candidate in the race David Zokaites wanted to reach out and make sure people knew he is running too. And has been for a while.

From my e-mail box:

On Reddit I found one of your articles about Paul TenHaken campaigning for mayor. I’m also campaigning for mayor although I haven’t held a rally to officially announce. On the other hand, I’ve been driving around in a van with a license plate of “MAYOR” for about 3 years. I think you’ll enjoy the softcopy flyer booklet which I have attached to this email My booklet is composed of two documents, both of which are attached. Enjoy life,

David

And in case you wanted to read his booklet…

DAVIDZ Platform 1 by Pat Powers on Scribd