Democrat blog lamenting Democrats inactivity in candidate recruitment for 2022

Democratic blog author, and former press person for Tim Bjorkman, Tom Lawrence is writing today and lamenting South Dakota Democrats for having nothing when it comes to candidates for the 2022 election cycle:

Earlier this year, party chairman Randy Seiler told me he is optimistic about the future. But in a little more than a year, voters will be casting ballots on three major races as well as numerous other ones. So far, no candidates have emerged for senator, Congress or governor. I raised this point in February, and now, six months later, no one has stepped to the fore. The clock is ticking louder now. and.. So, SDDP, just checking in. How goes the search for candidates? Are you ready for 2022?

Read it here.

The word most recently was that State Sen. Troy Heinert was telling colleagues a few weeks back that he was running for Governor, and rumors abounded that Remi Bald Eagle was going to be running for Congress.

Heinert remains the most likely sacrificial lamb .. er, democrat candidate for Governor. And I notice remibaldeagle.com is now off-line and parked via go daddy, as someone would do if reworking it. Or maybe it’s down to go away.

That still leaves Democrats hunting for someone to take on John Thune on their behalf. Which would be a problem, as that person realistically just doesn’t exist.

Moving on..