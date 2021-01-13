Dusty Johnson to oppose impeachment

From my e-mail Box:

Last Wednesday was a tragic event in our country‘s history. Those who turned to violence must be held accountable for their actions, although political leaders deserve some blame, as well. That was true as violence rocked our cities last summer, and it is just as true now.

But, a snap impeachment is the wrong approach. There is only one week remaining in the President’s term. It is an act sure to divide our country, and Democratic leaders are making a mistake pursuing it.

I’ll be voting against impeaching President Trump.

Sincerely,

