Dusty Johnson is having a small fundraiser tomorrow morning at 8AM at Hy Vee in Sioux Falls. Participants are invited to meet up with Dusty and have donuts.
According to the note sent along with the graphic:
We have two “Donuts with Dusty” events scheduled- one in Sioux Falls & one in Rapid City- so again, we’re asking you to join the club and have a donut with Dusty soon!
It’s easy!
- Just click the button below.
- Sign up for automatic $6 or $12 monthly contributions (or whatever amount you choose).
- Join us for “Donuts with Dusty” whenever you can, and
- We’ll send you a cool South Dakota t-shirt, too!
We’d love to see you soon!
Kristie Moore
Finance Director
Friends of Dusty Johnson
The next event is on October 13th in Rapid City.
One thought on “Dusty’s Dozen Club meeting for Donuts at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls tomorrow at 8 AM”
Dusty is a great elected official! He set the bar for SD public servants and the rest could take a lesson or two.