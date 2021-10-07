Dusty’s Dozen Club meeting for Donuts at Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls tomorrow at 8 AM

Dusty Johnson is having a small fundraiser tomorrow morning at 8AM at Hy Vee in Sioux Falls. Participants are invited to meet up with Dusty and have donuts.

According to the note sent along with the graphic:

We have two “Donuts with Dusty” events scheduled- one in Sioux Falls & one in Rapid City- so again, we’re asking you to join the club and have a donut with Dusty soon! It’s easy! Just click the button below. Sign up for automatic $6 or $12 monthly contributions (or whatever amount you choose). Join us for “Donuts with Dusty” whenever you can, and We’ll send you a cool South Dakota t-shirt, too! We’d love to see you soon! Kristie Moore

Finance Director

Friends of Dusty Johnson

The next event is on October 13th in Rapid City.