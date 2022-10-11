Even after months of attacks against her, Governor Noem still 17th most popular Governor in the nation

Morning Consult has dropped their new ranking of Governors out there today as we wind down the days until the election. And in the bad news for Jamie Smith Department, even after months of bruising attacks against her, Governor Noem still ranks as the 17th most popular Governor in the nation, with an approval rating of 57%

  1. But wait I thought Jamie was only 3 points behind Gov. Noem??? I would be surprised if he was even within 13 points of the Governor.

      1. yeah those democrats and their policies are extremely popular in South Dakota or in the rest of the country for that matter LOL

  2. Fair enough. But compare her ratings to the North Dakota governor. And remember, this is a quarterly poll. They started the survey over 3 months ago.

    Noem is the one spending most of the money in this race and she isn’t leading by much, according to more recent polling. This is one good ad away from an upset.

