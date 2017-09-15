Fiegen Runs for PUC Re-Election as Consumer Advocate

South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen announced her candidacy for re-election for the PUC in 2018 on Friday evening. Fiegen announced to a large crowd at the Lincoln County Lincoln Day officially launching her campaign.

“South Dakotans want a PUC commissioner who will listen to them and won’t waver in a commitment to taxpayers,” Fiegen said in her announcement. “As your PUC commissioner, I will continue to lead in our efforts to keep our utilities accountable to the people and advocate on your behalf for reliable service at just and reasonable rates. I will continue to work on expanding South Dakota’s utility infrastructure to allow for a vibrant economy.”

Since joining the commission, Fiegen has focused her responsibility in three main areas. First is to be a consumer advocate for South Dakota utility consumers to keep rates reasonable while providing reliable service.

Second, to advocate for expanding our utility infrastructure to ensure a vibrate economy in our rural state. Expanding utilities such as broadband, cellular wireless, and transmission are important to South Dakota. Providing opportunities for agriculture, education, health care, and economic development are important for today’s citizens and future generations.

Third, Kristie does her day-to-day work with the utmost respect for the law and facts in every decision she makes. Her reputation of high integrity and honesty are important as she protects the process and citizens of our great state.

Fiegen must be nominated at the State Republican Party Convention in June 2018, and will then appear on the November 2018 ballot.

Fiegen, the Chairwoman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, was elected to the commission in November 2012, to serve a six-year term. Prior to serving on the commission, Kristie was the statewide Executive Director for Junior Achievement of South Dakota for 17 years. She was elected to four terms in the South Dakota House of Representatives, serving the taxpayers of District 11 from 1993 to 2001. Kristie and her husband Tim of 31 years, have two sons, Alexander (18) a student at SDSU and Jackson (16) a student at Parker High School.

