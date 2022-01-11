Fringe group hosting event claiming widespread voter fraud in South Dakota. Despite no indication of fraud.

Saw this event pop up on Facebook today.. Which is kind of a “wtf” thing, because no one has ever heard of this group, and no one has heard of widespread voter fraud in the state:

Midwest Swamp Watch is a website being run by Rick Weible of Elkton, SD, a former Minnesota Mayor, and apparently has been on the internet making claims about widespread voter fraud in Minnesota. And now, he’s trying to sell the same sort of snake oil in South Dakota claiming that apparently there are “statewide anomalies and fraud,” similar to what the pillow guy was trying to sell in Sioux Falls this summer.

The event is being hosted by “Brookings Area Patriot Ripple Effect,” which may be an offshoot of Dave Roetman’s group in Sioux Falls.

Clearly, they’re new, and goofy election conspiracies are on their menu.

The problem is..no one has ever heard of these election conspiracies before. And it makes it even more challenging that South Dakota uses physical paper ballots, as well as canvassing the election results after the election day vote as a “double check.” Has anyone ever heard of this evidence ever being presented to a county auditor? Or the Secretary of State? As in the people in charge of the elections? How about county State’s Attorneys or the Attorney General?

Of course not. Because these kind of conspiracy theories reside on the internet. Not in places where fraud is actually investigated. Because the claims just don’t seem to hang around all that long when closely examined.

I’m not sure what you do with that.