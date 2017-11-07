Gosh, I hope he didn’t hurt himself….

From once and future District 3 State Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger:
I publish more information and more analysis more regularly and get more people reading and talking about more Legislative topics than any sitting legislator.
Gosh, as he gears up for being beaten in the District 3 State Senate race this next fall, I hope Cory wasn’t injured as he vigorously congratulated himself on his self-announced awesomeness. (But I don’t think anyone is going to buy his Donald Trump impersonation.)
Yeah and since he has been blogging the SDDP registration numbers have been plummeting and Brown County went from Blue to Red.
At least he can supplement his income by running for office.
His income is supplemented by his wife, who is a Lutheran Pastor. In regard to immigration, Cory has a conflict of interest as LSS has government contracts to place immigrants in South Dakota communities. But Cory does not want to talk about that. He only wants to talk about GOP members who have a conflict on monetary interest.
He mocks those who come to South Dakota to talk and discuss the Marxist/Muslim joint projects intended to destroy America’s sovereignty. The Marxist movement is funded by globalist George Soros via his so-called Open Society movement. The Muslim plan is being conducted by the Muslim Brotherhood. Cory is working with Muslim Brotherhood activist Taneeza Islam, thus representing a big part of the Marxist/Muslim axis in South Dakota. Again, the South Dakota Lutherans are making big money implementing the Muslim Brotherhood’s Civilizational Jihad that is a precursor to their goal of establishing a global caliphate.
Cory doesn’t want to talk about those facts, so I am banned from the so-called Dakota Free Press. So yes Pat, you are on solid ground to expose Cory’s BS in regard to open discussion on various topics. Cory cannot tolerate being told he his wrong.
Pat, Trump gives a whole lot of credit to others who have done good things. Not much of an impersonation.