New Approach South Dakota “thanks” people for ballot petition effort that produced 1 of 3 measures.

The New Approach South Dakota group that turned in under 15,000 signatures towards the 13,871 they needed for purposes of putting a medical marijuana initiated measure on the ballot in South Dakota placed a letter of “thanks” on their public Facebook page last evening.

Although, “thanks” might be overly generous. It seems that there’s some bitterness there from the group that failed to collect sufficient signatures for two of their three petitions (recreational marijuana and assisted suicide), and is on the razors’ edge for the one they did turn in:

We thank all 20-30 of you who DID help. We refuse to use money that could be used for patient education & important things like booth spaces, events and vendor entry to hire paid circulators. We 100% refuse. and.. When will those thousands of you who promised to help come forward. The amount of blank petitions mailed back to us with the statement “I didn’t have time” was devastating. We all have jobs, families and responsibilities but we found time. and… We thank you all for the online support. There’s nothing quite like a big FB presence especially when a boots on the ground presence was what we needed. We have no idea what the future holds BUT we do know this. This was your last chance for a ballot measure with us. We are moving on and starting to live our real lives again.

