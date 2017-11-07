Gosh, I hope he didn’t hurt himself….

From once and future District 3 State Senate Candidate Cory Heidelberger:
I publish more information and more analysis more regularly and get more people reading and talking about more Legislative topics than any sitting legislator.
Gosh, as he gears up for being beaten in the District 3 State Senate race this next fall, I hope Cory wasn’t injured as he vigorously congratulated himself on his self-announced awesomeness. (But I don’t think anyone is going to buy his Donald Trump impersonation.)
Yeah and since he has been blogging the SDDP registration numbers have been plummeting and Brown County went from Blue to Red.
At least he can supplement his income by running for office.
His income is supplemented by his wife, who is a Lutheran Pastor. In regard to immigration, Cory has a conflict of interest as LSS has government contracts to place immigrants in South Dakota communities. But Cory does not want to talk about that. He only wants to talk about GOP members who have a conflict on monetary interest.
He mocks those who come to South Dakota to talk and discuss the Marxist/Muslim joint projects intended to destroy America’s sovereignty. The Marxist movement is funded by globalist George Soros via his so-called Open Society movement. The Muslim plan is being conducted by the Muslim Brotherhood. Cory is working with Muslim Brotherhood activist Taneeza Islam, thus representing a big part of the Marxist/Muslim axis in South Dakota. Again, the South Dakota Lutherans are making big money implementing the Muslim Brotherhood’s Civilizational Jihad that is a precursor to their goal of establishing a global caliphate.
Cory doesn’t want to talk about those facts, so I am banned from the so-called Dakota Free Press. So yes Pat, you are on solid ground to expose Cory’s BS in regard to open discussion on various topics. Cory cannot tolerate being told he his wrong.
https://www.amazon.com/Reynolds-Wrap-Aluminum-Foil-500/dp/B001R2NM5U/
https://www.amazon.com/s?field-keywords=no+go+zones
Coming to a town near you…
Reading that book now. Minneapolis already has them (Taneeza Islam worked for Muslim Brotherhood front CAIR-MN). Sioux Falls is heading that direction with the help of Taneeza Islam. With the help of Cory, Aberdeen will soon follow.
That’s the best refutation you can come up with? How brilliant, Ike! If Sibson is wrong about something stated, post it, otherwise you are an ostrich.
Seriously? Yeah, no. “Marxist/Muslim axis in South Dakota”… there’s your red flag. Run away! Danger, Will Robinson!!
Pat, Trump gives a whole lot of credit to others who have done good things. Not much of an impersonation.
That was creepy.
Almost 15,000 posts in 12 years isn’t so surprising; when you have that much mental diarrhea it has to come out or you’re gonna blow!
If I could buy Hamburglar for what I think of him and sell him for what he thinks of himself I could retire.