Gov. Noem Issues Statement on FBI Raid on President Donald Trump’s Home

STURGIS, S.D. – Today, following the FBI raid on former President Donald J. Trump’s home, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:

“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”

