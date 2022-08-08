Gov. Noem Issues Statement on FBI Raid on President Donald Trump’s Home
STURGIS, S.D. – Today, following the FBI raid on former President Donald J. Trump’s home, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:
“The FBI raid on President Trump’s home is an unprecedented political weaponization of the Justice Department. They’ve been after President Trump as a candidate, as President, and now as a former President. Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”
7 thoughts on “Gov. Noem Issues Statement on FBI Raid on President Donald Trump’s Home”
Led by an FBI director appointed by Trump and based on testimony from a majority of Republicans and even Trump’s own family members. Warrant issued by a Trump appointed judge. Trump ran on the platform of locking up his political opponents. He tried to extort zelensky into giving him dirt on his opponent. He had deleted communications and flushed some down toilets. Admitted to taking boxes of classified information and mishandling it. The man tried to have his own vice president killed by a mob led by lies to instill him as a dictator and undermine a democratic election. Yeah, I don’t think this is as political as the governor thinks.
This is totally political and all your falsehoods won’t cover that up. You must b e a Democrat and frankly i would’t believe any word any Democrat utters.
Is Trump a Democrat for admitting to taking 15 boxes of classified documents before returning them? How about his daughter for her testimony? How about all the close Republicans that have testified against him? Now, look who is calling to defend the police. You guys are fun to watch.
FBI Director – Christopher Wray
Name the judge that issue the warrant
Name the family members who testified against Trump
Name the Republicans who testified against Trump
Cite sources of flushed toilets documents information
Cite sources for Zelensky extortion
When was Pence in danger of being killed by a mob?
If you are going to broadcast so much dubious blather, you need to back up your information factually.
Kristi writes: “Using the criminal justice system in this manner is un-American.”
How do you know, Kristi? Since you know nothing. Zip. Zero.
You know no more than any of us. A federal judge signed off on this because he/she was shown that a crime was likely committed and relevant materials were also likely to be found there. That is all we know. That is all you know.
You are just auditioning for VP. Shamelessly.
15 boxes of classified Information that he took there. You dont mess with the archives. This is huge. They aren’t going to sign off on this without thinking something was there. They know the political blow back would be huge so they better be right. First president to be impeached twice. First president who tried to have his vp killed. First former president to be raided. All on the anniversary of Nixons resignation. This is gold.
Using police powers to get rid of political enemies…sounds like Noem to me