One of the legislators was nice enough to send me this “behind the scenes” photo from the Buffalo Roundup this morning of Governor Kristi Noem.
One thought on “Great photo of Governor Kristi Noem at the Buffalo Roundup”
The nasty nature of this political season is obviated by simple, straightforward actions taken by large groups of people together.
The cause of humanity is also advanced by our champions in the ring.
Be strong Governor Noem – I am hopeful that you’ll accumulate enough power to take-on special interests. Distribute the source of your power to the good individuals from coast-to-coast in SD; we are simple not stupid, contemplative not cowardly, strong not sour, common sense but globally uncommon.
Giddy up.