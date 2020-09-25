One thought on “Great photo of Governor Kristi Noem at the Buffalo Roundup”

  1. The nasty nature of this political season is obviated by simple, straightforward actions taken by large groups of people together.

    The cause of humanity is also advanced by our champions in the ring.

    Be strong Governor Noem – I am hopeful that you’ll accumulate enough power to take-on special interests. Distribute the source of your power to the good individuals from coast-to-coast in SD; we are simple not stupid, contemplative not cowardly, strong not sour, common sense but globally uncommon.

    Giddy up.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.