Group sending out e-mails demanding Kaiser for Lt. Gov, despite Kaiser saying no.

Someone is slow on the uptake.

A group fronted by Rep Liz May & Eric Leggett is joining Stace Nelson in trying to nominate Dan Kaiser for Lt Governor, despite Dan Kaiser having distanced himself from the concept about a week ago:

Senate, House, Executive (SHE), Political Action Committee, Current, and Former Republican Legislators Endorse conservative Representative Dan Kaiser to be Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee

Kyle, SD (June 19, 2019) – Current conservative legislators join former conservative icons, in advance of the Republican state convention, in endorsing conservative Representative Dan Kaiser (R-Aberdeen) to be the Republican Party nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

On Saturday, Republican delegates will cast official votes to determine who is on the November general election ballot as the Republican Party candidate for Public Utilities Commission, School & Public Lands Commissioner, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Lieutenant Governor.

“The Republican Party has been and continues to be stigmatized from the EB-5 and GEAR Up scandals that continue to erode the trust of the public. We must get back to the principles of our Party and nominate a Lieutenant Governor based on a proven record as a public servant on core Republican principals and not allegiance to the political process. Historically in the past, many Republican Lieutenant Governor nominees came from the delegates at the convention and not by gubernatorial nominees. We need a Lieutenant Governor nominee who’s a loyal public servant for the people of South Dakota and has a proven record of following core Republican principals. We need a Lieutenant Governor who will work alongside the Governor nominee to safeguard South Dakota and the Party from political posturing and restore the trust back in government. Conservative Representative Dan Kaiser towers above any person being considered for the gubernatorial nominee, with that key criteria.” Said Rep Liz May. “We support Congresswoman Noem’s campaign vowing to clean up the corruption and bring fiscal responsibility back to state government. The way to do that is electing a Lieutenant Governor at the convention based on a proven record and not political allegiances. By supporting a nominee with a proven conservative track record of fighting crime, fiscal responsibility and the experience necessary with the legislative branch, Representative Dan Kaiser has the only record to restore the publics trust back in state government.”

Joining Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) in her support and endorsement of Representative Dan Kaiser are some of South Dakotas most conservative current and past legislators: Rep. Sam Marty (R-Prairie City), Rep. Steve Livermont (R-Martin), Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen), Rep. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Rep. Lynne Hix-DiSanto (R-Rapid City), Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), Rep. “Chip” Campbell (R-Rapid City), Senator Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton), Senator Emeritus Betty Olson (R-Prairie City), Senator Emeritus Gordon Howie (R-Rapid City), and Representative Emeritus Don Kopp (R-Rapid City).