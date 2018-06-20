Looks like the Liz May effort is falling apart quickly.

Yesterday, Liz May announced a coalition of legislators to nominate Dan Kaiser for Lt. Governor, after Kaiser had already said he was not interested…

Joining Rep. Liz May (R-Kyle) in her support and endorsement of Representative Dan Kaiser are some of South Dakotas most conservative current and past legislators: Rep. Sam Marty (R-Prairie City), Rep. Steve Livermont (R-Martin), Rep. Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Rep. Drew Dennert (R-Aberdeen), Rep. Tom Pischke (R-Dell Rapids), Rep. Lynne Hix-DiSanto (R-Rapid City), Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), Rep. “Chip” Campbell (R-Rapid City), Senator Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City), Senator Stace Nelson (R-Fulton), Senator Emeritus Betty Olson (R-Prairie City), Senator Emeritus Gordon Howie (R-Rapid City), and Representative Emeritus Don Kopp (R-Rapid City).

With this morning’s announcement (about an hour ago) by Kristi Noem that top-ranked conservative legislator Larry Rhoden would be joining her on the ticket, I get the sense that the small coalition of malcontents is already falling apart:

Congratulations to Rep. Larry Rhoden! — Rep. Drew Dennert (@RepDrewDennert) June 20, 2018

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...