6 thoughts on “If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying”

  3. Encouraging one to get vaccinated is A-OK in my book. However, no business, government, or anyone else, should force people to get vaccinated as a condition of keeping their job, getting hired, entering a grocer, restaurant or any other business. Forced vaccinated are medical rape, a violation of a person’s autonomy over their body. Rights of business (if they even have constitutional rights) must always be below the rights of individuals. When our country was framed, there were no business rights.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.