If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying August 25, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: If you haven't been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying. Might not be the worst idea in the world.
6 thoughts on “If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID yet…. Just saying”
Or…it might be. Time will tell.
Time is already telling. There are numerous peer reviewed studies stating this, if you care to look.
The study did not have a placebo. That’s the only one Pfizer gave to the FDA.
Please, please stop lying.
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-covid-19-vaccine
The pfizer vaccine had 22k vaccinated and 22k placebo. You are entitled to your own opinion, not your own facts.
Timely and well said.
Encouraging one to get vaccinated is A-OK in my book. However, no business, government, or anyone else, should force people to get vaccinated as a condition of keeping their job, getting hired, entering a grocer, restaurant or any other business. Forced vaccinated are medical rape, a violation of a person’s autonomy over their body. Rights of business (if they even have constitutional rights) must always be below the rights of individuals. When our country was framed, there were no business rights.