It’s the National Day of Giving. So, of course Billie Sutton’s wife wants your cash

It’s the National Day of Giving day today.

“#GivingTuesday” is held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, as a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

So, who else would you want to give your charitable dollars to but a Democrat politician looking for your cash – cha-ching!

Skip donating for the rescue of pets in your community, or to try to find a cure for cancer. You can pass over all those sick kids benefitting from Make a Wish. And why would Feeding South Dakota be important when you can send your hard earned money towards ‘a charity’ that has continually been raising money since the last election to keep the losing candidate for Governor’s name in the public spotlight?

That was sarcasm of course. There are really NO WORDS for this crass attempt at grabbing cash on Giving Tuesday by politicians.

Please do support Make a Wish & Feeding South Dakota, or any of the thousands of other worthy charitable organizations on Giving Tuesday.

Because there’s an impossibly long line before you even start to approach the “Billie Sutton trying-to-stay relevant Institute.”