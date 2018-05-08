Jackley/Trump mail piece hitting across the state Posted on May 8, 2018 by Pat Powers — 15 Comments ↓ Hot out of my mailbox, the Jackley for Governor campaign is hitting voters with a mail piece today with both he and the president on it: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Seems like every GOP candidate in the Governors and House race is embracing President Trump these days.
They recognize he is a winner.
So this Trump/Jackley piece drops the day after four women accuse New York’s attorney general of physical abuse.
While Donald Trump’s wife was caring for his newborn son, Donald was committing adultery with a stripper.
Morals are what we would have others pay attention to while we are busy winning, you see. Such utter, disgusting hypocrisy.
Dusty the least.
If the Trump pulls out of the Iran Nuclear deal and things escalate besides the US credibility for agreements is damaged this could really hurt them politically. World petroleum prices will skyrocket if there is military action in the Persian Gulf.
Yes, we should allow Iran to continue lying about how they are not building a nuclear bomb and let’s keep sending them pallets of cash so to help fund terrorists. Sounds like a solid, winning deal to me;)
MAGA!!
I’m still very upset Obama sent Iran all that money. Billions in cash! There’s a reason his administration kept the deal terms secret from the public.
I don’t claim to be an expert on Persian ambitions in Southwestern Asia, but I’ll never forget the 444 days when servants of the Ayatollah Khomeini held American diplomats hostage. Suffice it to say I’m not 100% convinced that giving Iran megabillions in exchange for a promise made us more secure.
Nor Oliver North selling arms to Iran.
But what if things don’t escalate? What if it enhances US credibility regarding agreements (it has an out written into it. Anyone who asserts the exercise of rights allowed in an agreement decreases credibility has never done a deal in their entire life)? Will it help them politically?
BTW, if you can predict petroleum prices, you need to become a broker. Read the article in the WSJ about how poorly future prices have been predicted, including negative shocks bringing prices down and positive shocks raising prices. An anonymous South Dakota bloggers prediction of oil prices should be ignored.
I’m sure everything will be just fine with the likes of John Bolton advising Trump. We shall see how this all plays out. Thank God at least a few sane people are there such as ret Gen. James Mattis.
So now we are going to have a contest to see who has taken the most photos with President Trump? I think Kristi Noem would win that one. I don’t see an endorsement from President Trump here, so in my mind this is somewhat of a deliberate attempt to mislead voters into thinking President Trump supports his candidacy. He says “Reforming the way Government works” Can he list one government reform that he personally led and accomplished? I once had my picture taken with Tiger Woods, but I still can’t break 80 on a tough golf course. Marty’s picture with President Trump says nothing about his ability to be a Governor.
I’m sure Trumps people all know that Kristi refused campaign events with him in the general election. Marty was one of the only electors not to call for Trump to drop off the ticket.
I do wonder if Kristi isn’t going to try to bring Ivanka here before June 5.
I think its marty saying he supports president trump. Good to see that kind of leadership.
Under a month to go, should be exciting