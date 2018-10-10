Kristi Noem for Governor stops for Today and Thursday

(You’ll have to forgive my late posting of today’s schedule – Things are a little busy around here – editor pp)

Noem in Webster, Groton, Aberdeen Thursday

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem will make stops in Webster, Groton, and Aberdeen on Thursday, October 11.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Webster

When: Thursday, October 11 / 10:15AM

Where: Pereboom Cafe (13 US-12, Webster)

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Groton

When: Thursday, October 11 / 11:30AM

Where: Dairy Queen (11 E US-12, Groton)

What: Kristi Noem to Host Parent-Teacher Conference

When: Thursday, October 11 / 2:00PM

Where: Ken’s Fairway (2105 6th Avenue SE, Aberdeen)

Additional Information: All are invited, as Noem discusses her education agenda. Click here to learn more about Kristi Noem’s education plan.

Noem in Selby, Bowdle, Ipswich, Faulkton, Redfield Wednesday

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Kristi Noem will make stops in Selby, Bowdle, Ipswich, Faulkton, and Redfield on Wednesday, October 10.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Selby

When: Wednesday, October 10 / 10:00AM

Where: Cloverleaf (3422 Main Street, Selby)

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Bowdle

When: Wednesday, October 10 / 11:00AM

Where: Drakes Place (7098 4th Avenue, Bowdle)

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Ipswich

When: Wednesday, October 10 / 12:20PM

Where: Main Street Ipswich

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Faulkton

When: Wednesday, October 10 / 1:30PM

Where: Senior Citizens Center (812 Court Street, Faulkton)

What: Meet Kristi Noem in Redfield

When: Wednesday, October 10 / 3:00PM

Where: Leo’s Good Food (602 N Main Street, Redfield)

