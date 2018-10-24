Kristi Noem pro-life Campaign postcard in mail

Fresh out of my mailbox comes a postcard from the South Dakota GOP noting how she’s the only pro-life candidate for Governor:

3 Replies to “Kristi Noem pro-life Campaign postcard in mail”

  1. Anonymous

    So the poll is out, and apparently Sutton has dropped 4 points. Will continue to drop as people become aware of his Hillary love.

  2. JKC

    Yep, if a Republican starts playing the abortion card, then you really don’t need a poll to prove that this is a 50/50 race…..

    “…..Do we have the footage, yet, of a guy dressed in doctor’s whites, wearing a black cowboy hat, while sitting in a wheel chair and performing an abortion?…… We must get on that one ASAP!…..”

  3. GOPDAD

    Like Dems when they play the race, sex, etc…card? Can you please tell me of a pro life candidate that has EVER had a fundraiser sponsored by PP? Sutton just sat there and said its not true when we have all seen the video? Its like the Wizard of Oz. Pay no attention to the pro life guy at the PP fundraiser!

